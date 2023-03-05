Grey squirrel

A mixture of contraceptive gel and hazelnut butter is helping UK scientists turn the table on a grey squirrel invasion without killing the rodents.

A British wildlife campaign group said grey squirrels should be dished out in restaurants. 

“I have eaten grey squirrel before, after skinning and deboning one, and it tastes quite nice — gamey, like rabbit,” Exmoor Squirrel Project Acting Manager Kerrie Hosegood told the Daily Mail

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

Sadie Robertson, of Duck Dynasty, considers squirrel meat her favourite meat. I haven't tried it but may have to if the globalists keep destroying our food supply.

