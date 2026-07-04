‘OH, THE HUMANITY!': Critics question police priorities after Langley RCMP launch Pride crosswalk probe

CALGARY — Langley RCMP is facing a wave of criticism after issuing a release asking the public to help identify three youths accused of vandalizing a newly painted Pride rainbow crosswalk in Fort Langley.The RCMP announced on Thursday that it was seeking information on three individuals who were believed to have intentionally damaged the crosswalk at the intersection of Mary Avenue and Glover Road by riding electric dirt bikes across it and leaving skid marks shortly after it was installed.According to the police, Township of Langley crews painted the rainbow crosswalk on June 22.Damage was discovered and reported to local law enforcement the following day..After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators concluded the three riders intentionally left black tire marks on the crosswalk.“The rainbow crosswalk was installed as a symbol of inclusion, diversity, and community pride,” the RCMP said in a statement.“Damage to public infrastructure, particularly features intended to celebrate community values and inclusivity, not only affects the broader community but also results in unnecessary repair and maintenance costs.”Police released photographs of the suspects and the electric dirt bikes involved, asking members of the public to help identify those responsible.Apart from the vandalism, police also highlighted the growing number of safety concerns related to e-dirt bikes, such as dangerous driving, risks to pedestrians and property damage.“Langley RCMP continues to receive reports regarding the operation of electric dirt bikes on public roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, parks, and other public spaces,” the statement reads.“Many of the electric dirt bikes currently being operated in the community are not street legal and do not meet provincial requirements for use on public roadways.”However, the investigation did not get the response it would have hoped for, as it quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning why police resources were being devoted to identifying suspects involved in what they viewed as a relatively minor act of vandalism..Impunity Observer publisher Fergus Hodgson was among those who questioned the investigation.“Hilarious. Do you not have more important crimes to investigate?” Hodgson wrote on X.“Good job kids,” wrote another X user.Rebel Media’s Ezra Levant also chimed in, joking that during the “worst crime wave in Langley history,” the RCMP were "putting aside everything less important to find those criminals who left skid marks on the road."“Disagreeing with transgender propaganda is the highest crime to our rulers,” he added.His concerns over police focusing on symbolic, political issues while more serious crimes continue to affect communities across British Columbia were shared by many..National Post columnist Amy Eileen Hamm argued the rainbow crosswalk itself has become a political symbol.“The problem is that rainbow crosswalks are not, as the Langley RCMP asserts, ‘a symbol of inclusion, diversity, and community pride,’” Hamm said.“They are symbols of ideological conquest, power, and far-left extremism. And I don’t blame those who’ve had it with forced rainbow compliance.”.This isn’t the first time the rainbow crosswalk at Mary Avenue and Glover Road has been “targeted.”In 2023, township officials installed surveillance cameras at the intersection after there were numerous incidents of drivers allegedly leaving tire marks on the crossing.Langley RCMP has not announced any arrests and continues to ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact investigators.