News

‘OH, THE HUMANITY!': Critics question police priorities after Langley RCMP launch Pride crosswalk probe

Langley RCMP is facing a wave of criticism after issuing a release asking the public to help identify three youths accused of vandalizing a newly painted Pride rainbow crosswalk in Fort Langley.
Langley RCMP is facing a wave of criticism after issuing a release asking the public to help identify three youths accused of vandalizing a newly painted Pride rainbow crosswalk in Fort Langley.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pride
National Post
Pride Crosswalk
Ezra Levant
Langley
Fergus Hodgson
Marc Emery
Pride crosswalks
Langley RCMP
amy eileen hamm
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news