Oil and gas group rejects Liberal emissions cap, calls for focus on economy and investment

The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) has reiterated its strong opposition to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's proposed emissions cap on Canada’s oil and gas sector. EPAC argues that the government should instead prioritize boosting economic growth, productivity, and the investment climate to address affordability concerns affecting Canadians.“At a time when the federal government should be focusing on the economy, it’s unfortunate they’re pursuing punitive measures against one of Canada’s most significant economic contributors,” EPAC stated, emphasizing the potential of Canada’s energy sector to create jobs and grow the economy. According to EPAC, certainty in policy is essential to attract investment, and the emissions cap may deter energy investors.EPAC also voiced concern about what it describes as restrictions on public debate due to recent amendments to the Competition Act under Bill C-59, which it claims have created “unclear requirements on public statements.” The association suggested that these measures could stifle open discussion on policy issues affecting the oil and gas sector.In alignment with provincial governments such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have resisted the federal emissions cap, EPAC supports their stance and approach to advocating for the energy sector. Despite the federal government’s regulatory direction, EPAC insists that Canada’s oil and gas producers remain committed to supporting policies that encourage investment and contribute economic benefits and job creation for Canadians across the country.