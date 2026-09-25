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Oil and gas industry welcomes Carney’s plan for faster project approvals

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel (left) and Prime Minister Mark Carney (right).
Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel (left) and Prime Minister Mark Carney (right). Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Enbridge
Canada Energy Regulator
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Caoec
Greg Ebel
Environmental Defence Canada
Bill C-39
Mark Scholz
Canadian Association Of Energy Contractors
Tim Hodgson
Building Canada Strong Act
julia levin
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