Oil and gas industry welcomes Carney’s plan for faster project approvals

CALGARY — Many in Canada’s energy sector are applauding Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest attempt to accelerate major project construction.Earlier this week, the Liberal government introduced the Building Canada Strong Act (Bill C-39) in Parliament, proposing sweeping changes to the federal regulatory system under a “one project, one review, one year” approach.If approved, the legislation would amend the Impact Assessment Act, the Canada Energy Regulator Act and other federal laws governing major projects.Canada’s oil and gas industry has said for years that the country’s lengthy and restrictive regulatory processes have discouraged investment and delayed construction.Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel has said the legislation is moving Canada in the right direction after years in which major energy projects faced approval timelines measured in years rather than months..“A one-year permitting target is ambitious by Canadian standards and a significant improvement over the lengthy approval processes that have too often delayed investment and eroded competitiveness,” Ebel said.“Equally important, pipelines and associated infrastructure will now be regulated through the appropriate energy regulatory framework. Clarity and certainty matter, both for project developers and for the customers and communities that depend on reliable energy infrastructure.”However, Ebel added that the proposed changes “won’t solve every problem” and pointed to concerns that still surround transportation infrastructure and supply chains.Under Bill C-39, federal reviews and decisions would generally be completed within one year after a project proponent submits a comprehensive application and the required studies and permitting information.Ottawa also proposes giving specialized organizations such as the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) greater authority over projects within their areas of expertise.The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) also welcomed the legislation, saying its members have long sought reduced duplication and greater certainty for investors..“Our members have the resources, technology, and skilled workforce to help Canada fulfill its mission of becoming a global energy superpower,” Mark Scholz, CAOEC president and CEO, said.“The proposed measures in Bill C-39 would help unlock investment in energy infrastructure, strengthen market access, and create long-term opportunities for Canadian workers — especially those in rural, remote, and indigenous communities.”With Ottawa continuing to position major resource development at the centre of its economic agenda, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said earlier this week that the changes could have direct implications for Alberta’s oil sands.In-situ oil sands projects generally fall under provincial jurisdiction, while oil sands mines can require federal review.My understanding here is that in-situ projects are not subject to federal jurisdiction,” he said. .Energy minister announces $73M for critical minerals, mining infrastructure across Canada.“So that is up to Alberta to review and approve. Mining assets are subject to federal jurisdiction. And again, under this new bill, we have one project, one review, one decision within one year.”He has also linked faster approvals with Ottawa's new investment tax measures and potential new energy infrastructure.The proposed bill has also attracted opposition from environmental organizations and labour groups, who say it raises concerns over environmental oversight, workers’ rights, consultation, and expanded federal powers.Julia Levin, Environmental Defence Canada’s associate director, said “environmental laws are not red tape” and referred to Bill C-39 as the “Bulldoze Nature” bill.“The government is essentially suggesting that we keep both eyes closed when we put shovels in the ground, by kneecapping federal responsibility for project reviews,” she said.Despite the opposition from some factions, the government maintains that the faster system would preserve environmental protections and indigenous rights.