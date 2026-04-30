News

Oil jumps above $125 as US-Iran tensions choke global supply routes

Oil prices surged Thursday morning toward their highest levels since the war with Iran began, as peace talks between US and Iranian negotiators have stalled.
Oil prices surged Thursday morning toward their highest levels since the war with Iran began, as peace talks between US and Iranian negotiators have stalled.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Oil Prices
Oil
Dan Mcteague
Us Politics
Bloomberg
High Oil Prices
Iran regime
Iran-US-Israel war
effects of Iran War on oil prices
Mojtaba Khamenei
Axios
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news