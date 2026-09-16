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OIL PAINS OR GAINS?: Report says Alberta independence could cut Ottawa’s red tape but raise pipeline barriers

An independent Alberta could attract more oil and gas investment by escaping Ottawa’s climate change regulations, but the new sovereign country could become severely dependent on the United States to get its energy to international markets.
An independent Alberta could attract more oil and gas investment by escaping Ottawa’s climate change regulations, but the new sovereign country could become severely dependent on the United States to get its energy to international markets.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
University Of Calgary
Abpol
Alberta Oil
Alberta Independence
University Of Calgary School Of Public Policy
Venezuela
Alberta independence movement
west coast pipeline
alberta oil pipeline
alberta oil industry
venezuelan oil
Pathways CCS Project
the economic and fiscal implications of alberta seperation
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