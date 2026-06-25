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Oil prices drop back to pre-Iran conflict levels, but Canadians won't see relief at the pumps yet

Global oil prices have dropped back to levels seen before the start of the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but Canadians won’t be seeing gasoline prices fall significantly at the pumps anytime soon.
Global oil prices have dropped back to levels seen before the start of the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but Canadians won’t be seeing gasoline prices fall significantly at the pumps anytime soon.Image generated by ChatGPT AI.
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