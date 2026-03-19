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Oil prices skyrocket, Trump says US 'knew nothing' about Israeli strike Iranian gas field, European countries, Japan issue statement

Oil and gas prices continue to soar, Trump denies involvement or knowledge in Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars natural gas field, European countries and Japan issue statement about Strait of Hormuz
Current price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate as of March 19th 2026
Current price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate as of March 19th 2026Screenshot from CNBC
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Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Natural Gas
Oil Price
Canadian Oil And Gas
High Oil Prices
conflict in the middle east
Iran War
Israel-US Iran war
effects of Iran War on oil prices
South Pars field
Israeli strikes

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