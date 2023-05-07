Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored twice to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night to even their series at one win apiece.
Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power play goal assisted by McDavid at 2:21 of the first period. Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored his third goal of the playoffs with a slapshot on the power play less than five minutes later.
McDavid got his first of the series unassisted at the 11:11 mark with his team shorthanded. He took the puck from Knights defenceman Shea Theodore in the Edmonton end and outpaced him all the way to the Vegas net. McDavid slid it under goalie Laurent Brossoit's left pad.
Draisaitl followed up with his 13th post-season goal at the 16:17 mark. At his current pace, he would tie the playoff record of 19 goals held by Philadelphia Flyer Reggie Leach (’76) and past Oiler legend Jari Kurri (’85) by Game 5 of the current series.
In the second period, McDavid got his second goal of the game, also on the power play. Edmonton went 3-for-6 on the power play and shut the Knights out on their three power plays. The Oilers’ power play is at 56% in the post-season, while Vegas’ is 21.7%.
Ivan Barbashev batted the puck at shoulder height and into the goal at 1:36 of the third period for his third goal in the series.
Brossoit was pulled in the second period after letting in his fifth goal on 27 shots.
Late in the second period, Edmonton's Evander Kane punched Knights' winger Keegan Kolesar repeatedly in a multiple-player skirmish with five minor penalties, two majors and Kane's ten-minute misconduct. Kane and Kolesar fought again with just over five minutes left in the game, with Kolesar earning his own misconduct.
Vegas goalie Adin Hill stopped all four shots of the shots he faced in relief as the Oilers coasted to victory. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.
Game Two’s crowd of 18,504 was the most at T-Mobile arena since April 16, 2019. Phil Kessel was scratched from the Vegas lineup for the third straight game.
The Oilers are tops in some scoring stats. Draisaitl has 17 points and has scored in all eight of his playoff games. McDavid is tied for second in scoring with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk, each having five goals and ten assists. Evan Bouchard is fourth in scoring with 14 points, leading all defensemen, and is leads all players with 12 power play points.
McDavid is on a seven-game points streak, while the Knights’ Mark Stone has 11 points in a six-game streak.
The best-of-seven Pacific Division final moves to Edmonton for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Wednesday. Game 5 will be Friday in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights opened the series at home with a 6-4 win.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.