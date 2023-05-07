Game Two

Game Two

 Courtesy NHL.com

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored twice to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night to even their series at one win apiece.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power play goal assisted by McDavid at 2:21 of the first period. Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored his third goal of the playoffs with a slapshot on the power play less than five minutes later.

