Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid

 Courtesy CBC

Two goals and a steal by Connor McDavid weren’t enough for the Oilers to win, as they dropped a 4-3 decision in Las Vegas in Game 5.

Vegas right winger Reilly Smith hooked Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard 70 seconds into the game to give the Oilers’ red-hot power play an early opportunity. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid scored his sixth playoff goal with eight seconds left on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each collected their eighth assist of the post-season.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.