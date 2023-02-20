Jordon Trishton Walker

James O’Keefe, founder and Ceo of Project Veritas (PV), has been released from the company, after 13 years of exposing leftists and others, undercover.

PV’s first work was when O'Keefe walked into an office of The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) in 2009 posing as a pimp and an associate posing as a prostitute. They exposed workers actively assisting the duo to set up sex trafficking operations. The workers exposed on video were fired, ACORN lost its government contracts, and the whole operation shut down within a year."

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Matthew " Benedict Arnold" Tyrmand is a treasonous dog and a deep state plant. He will not stop James O' Keefe or his mission. He will form a new organization and carry on his mission with renewed vigor. The only thing Tyrmand has done is expose himself as the traitor he is!

northrungrader
northrungrader

James will have fun following the money trail of the board and employees. Sad, he will have to sue his own company, though.

