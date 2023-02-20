James O’Keefe, founder and Ceo of Project Veritas (PV), has been released from the company, after 13 years of exposing leftists and others, undercover.
PV’s first work was when O'Keefe walked into an office of The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN)in 2009 posing as a pimp and an associate posing as a prostitute. They exposed workers actively assisting the duo to set up sex trafficking operations. The workers exposed on video were fired, ACORN lost its government contracts, and the whole operation shut down within a year."
PV also came into possession of a diary left in a rental unit by Joe Biden's daughter, in which the daughter suggested there were father-daughter showers that likely were inappropriate. The federal government raided O’Keefe’s home after he decided not to run a story based on the diary.
The ouster comes just weeks after what many feel was the company’s biggest exposé ever, catching an official for Pfizer bragging his company was mutating the COVID-19 virus in order to be called upon to provide a continuing stream of shots.
O’Keefe was put on paid leave on Feb. 9 after 16 staff members wrote a letter to the PV board of directors, expressing dissatisfaction with his management style, alleging he wasted money and was outright cruel to his staff.
After that the board was reportedly considering ousting him, which it did on Monday, despite a letter from PV donators supporting O’Keefe.
O’Keefe announced to his staff he was ousted in a 15-minute video.
“Throughout my 13 years doing this my mission has evolved,” he said. “Over the last few weeks, I have felt a lot of despair and seen a lot of evil and felt overcome with various emotions.”
“I take away from these the gratitude that I have for many of you, most of you…I reflected upon my appreciation for many of you, what makes this great is because we actually believe in this, we have a passion for this, and we have principle.”
O’Keefe said external threats and pressure inflicted on him have been “unimaginable.”
“As a former board member told me years ago, Project Veritas will never be stopped from the outside, it will only be because we stopped ourselves,” O’Keefe said. “Prophetic as it may be, that is exactly where we find ourselves in the situation today. A situation where I have been stripped of my authority as CEO and removed from the board of directors, bet you didn’t know that.”
His suspension is “indefinitely without compensation,” he said, citing a board memo.
“I don’t know why this has happened or specifically why this has happened suddenly.”
O’Keefe said since he established PV, he has “been the same person” he’s always been, adding he has not been the most “compassionate leader.”
“Nothing about how I conducted myself over the past 13 years has fundamentally changed, until now, so what has changed in the last 3 weeks? What has changed? The only thing that has changed is that we broke the biggest story in our organization’s history,” he said, referencing the Pfizer exposé.
“A few days after the Pfizer story, I was informed by an officer of Project Veritas that he would resign unless I step down as CEO. We’ve been having a conflict of vision over fundraising, there were tactical disagreements about the boldness of approach soliciting donations.”
The disagreements became more heated, with O’Keefe telling the officer to resign, but when he refused, O’Keefe fired him, spurring another officer to call an emergency board vote to restructure the company.
“It became clear to me in that moment that I would be removed from my position at Project Veritas,” O’Keefe said, adding he was able to put the meeting off for a few days. O’Keefe says he went through six hours of grievances, including employee concerns about money spent, as well as allegations he stole a sandwich from a pregnant woman at court.
A cease-and-desist letter from donors was filed prior to O’Keefe being let go.
"Many supporters and donors all balked at the idea that Veritas could continue without O'Keefe at the helm and prominent conservatives gave their support for O'Keefe," said a report in The PostMillennial.
"The big wig donors to Project Veritas are not taking the board actions against James O’Keefe lying down," a source said in The Post Millennial’s report. "Looks like they hired a big-name law firm that sent a letter which seems to suggest the board is running afoul of Virginia law and exposing themselves to substantial liability."
(2) comments
Matthew " Benedict Arnold" Tyrmand is a treasonous dog and a deep state plant. He will not stop James O' Keefe or his mission. He will form a new organization and carry on his mission with renewed vigor. The only thing Tyrmand has done is expose himself as the traitor he is!
James will have fun following the money trail of the board and employees. Sad, he will have to sue his own company, though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.