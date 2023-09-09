Oklahoma Principal

John Glenn Elementary School Principal Shane Murnan (left) with Western Heights Public Schools Supt. Brayden Savage posted Aug 16, 2023.

 Photo from Shane Murnan’s Facebook via Christian Post

Education officials in Oklahoma are investigating the hiring of an elementary school principal who previously faced child pornography charges.

Shane Murnan was hired by Western Heights Public Schools (WHPS) in Oklahoma City in June to serve as principal of John Glenn Elementary School despite a district statement publicly acknowledging Murnan’s arrest record.

