Education officials in Oklahoma are investigating the hiring of an elementary school principal who previously faced child pornography charges.
Shane Murnan was hired by Western Heights Public Schools (WHPS) in Oklahoma City in June to serve as principal of John Glenn Elementary School despite a district statement publicly acknowledging Murnan’s arrest record.
In 2001, Murnan was charged with felony possession of child pornography. According to the The Oklahoman, the 30-year-old, fifth-grade was a teacher at Will Rogers Elementary School. An affidavit cited by The Oklahoman said investigators recovered four deleted images on his computer “depicting adolescent boys having sex with each other.”
Murnan’s computer and camera equipment were seized. He was also charged with drug possession after police said they found six grams of marijuana in his home. He received bail at $20,000 and was suspended from his school before resigning in May 2002.
A judge dismissed the child pornography charges in 2002. Prosecutors talked with school officials and decided not to prosecute.
"After careful consideration of the issues and whether we would ever be able to prove he was in possession of the deleted materials, we have decided not to appeal," said District Attorney Rob Hudson.
“We're disappointed, but we respect the court's decision."
The charges were expunged from Murnan’s record in 2003.
When Western Heights Public Schools hired Murnan, they released a statement acknowledging they were “aware of previous charges that were dismissed more than 20 years ago” without further details.
“Dr. Murnan has been serving the field of education for more than 25 years and has an outstanding reputation. He comes highly recommended from previous supervisors, colleagues and educators,” the June 12 announcement added.
Following reports that Murnan is a drag performer with the stage name of Shantel Mandalay, WHPS Superintendant Brayden Savage issued a statement on August 30 saying that the district’s board of education “was given all the information that the District had regarding Dr. Murnan” when he was recommended for hire June 12.
Savage said Murnan had “his certificate renewed in April of 2023 and signed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters” and that the State Department of Education “would have conducted another felony background check” upon renewal of Murnan’s certification.
“Please know we are aware of the situation and handling this matter with the utmost attention and care,” she added.
In response, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters called the reports “disturbing” and said, “I will not allow rogue educators to endanger our kids.”
Walters said the Department of Education “is looking into all accusations and will taken [sic] any necessary action to protect our children.”
An investigative report by The V1SUT Vantage found an archived post from March 2023 that showed Murnan was named “Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA Classic 2017” and had won other titles dating back to 2004.
The report also found Murnan listed in a 2018 corporate filing for Oklahoma City Drag Queen Story Time Hour. He participated in a 2021 reading as part of a Facebook “Pride Online Storytime.”
In April, Murnan (in his drag persona) shared an image on Facebook of a person dressed in an Easter bunny costume surrounded by children with the caption, “Life is about experiences and choices. I’ve made a lot of bad decisions in my lifetime and learned from them. I’ve also made some amazing decisions. One of those was becoming an educator."
"Having the opportunity to work with kids and encouraging them to do and be their best is so rewarding.”
A public records request submitted by The Christian Post also found Murnan applied for minister’s credentials in 2014 in connection with Universal Life Church and was listed as “minister” on an Oklahoma court docket.
