RCMP

The Manitoba Court of Appeal imposed a three-month sentence on former RCMP officer Abram Letkeman, but stayed an order that he spend time behind bars for his conviction in connection with the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

 Courtesy CBC

RCMP charged two men after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and crashed it into a police cruiser. 

Officers from Okotoks RCMP were conducting patrols in the 200 block of Southridge Drive on Friday around 10:30 p.m. when they located a stolen pickup truck with two occupants, according to a Tuesday press release. The release said Okotoks RCMP attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the front end of the police cruiser and allegedly fled the scene. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.