RCMP charged two men after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and crashed it into a police cruiser.
Officers from Okotoks RCMP were conducting patrols in the 200 block of Southridge Drive on Friday around 10:30 p.m. when they located a stolen pickup truck with two occupants, according to a Tuesday press release. The release said Okotoks RCMP attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the front end of the police cruiser and allegedly fled the scene.
The stolen vehicle was observed entering Calgary later that night and stopping on Silverado Bank Circle, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle and entered a residence. Joint efforts with Calgary police, its dog service, and the RCMP resulted in the stolen vehicle being recovered.
The release said the suspects were found to allegedly be in possession of multiple stolen weapons upon being arrested.
Airdrie, AB, resident Chadwick Devaux, 35, was found to have multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Devaux was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a release order, and resisting arrest by a peace officer.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on January 13.
Calgary resident Zoulton Bonin, 37, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Bonin will be released to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court February 3.
No injuries were sustained by the police officer when Devaux and Bonin rammed into his vehicle.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
