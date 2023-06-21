Okotoks RCMP investigate vandalism of Pride crosswalk By Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Jun 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Okotoks RCMP investigate mischief. Courtesy Okotoks RCMP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Okotoks RCMP are looking for suspects who vandalized a Pride crosswalk with white paint. RCMP officers were on patrol on June 13 at 11:55 p.m. when they noticed fresh white paint splashed on the crosswalk, according to a Wednesday press release.The release said suspects smeared paint on the crosswalk sign. Surveillance in the area shows a male suspect carrying what is believed to be bags of white paint. He ran back and forth across the crosswalk, spilling the paint and wiping the post with it. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans and was carrying a skateboard. Until suspects are identified and interviewed, the release said their exact motivations remain unknown. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Okotoks Rcmp Vandalism Pride Crosswalk Paint Suspects Bags Motivations Crime Stoppers Olds Rcmp Skid Marks Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bradley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Mr. Grumpy Jun 21, 2023 4:00pm I sure hope the RCMP put this on the top of their list of the most serious of crimes to be solved. They should get all the police province wide involved. This is the most spine chilling violent crime I have ever seen. Report Add Reply Freedom fan Jun 21, 2023 2:03pm The motivate is people are sick of this SH#T your sexuality is nothing to be celebrated. Report Add Reply Amy08 Jun 21, 2023 1:48pm Good for them. Taxpayers are sick and tired of having this "religion" shoved down our throats. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Child transitioned at 12, sues doctors, hospitals over irreversible early age transition DOOMSDAY: Five years ago, Greta Thunberg said the world would end Wednesday Alberta NDP call on RCMP to investigate Smith for ethics violation RCMP now denies investigation of Trudeau regarding SNC Lavalin EXCLUSIVE: Sask EA fired from elementary school for ‘non-inclusive' Pride Month post
I sure hope the RCMP put this on the top of their list of the most serious of crimes to be solved. They should get all the police province wide involved. This is the most spine chilling violent crime I have ever seen.
The motivate is people are sick of this SH#T your sexuality is nothing to be celebrated.
Good for them. Taxpayers are sick and tired of having this "religion" shoved down our throats.
