Pride crosswalk

Okotoks RCMP investigate mischief. 

 Courtesy Okotoks RCMP

Okotoks RCMP are looking for suspects who vandalized a Pride crosswalk with white paint. 

RCMP officers were on patrol on June 13 at 11:55 p.m. when they noticed fresh white paint splashed on the crosswalk, according to a Wednesday press release.

Tags

(3) comments

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I sure hope the RCMP put this on the top of their list of the most serious of crimes to be solved. They should get all the police province wide involved. This is the most spine chilling violent crime I have ever seen.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

The motivate is people are sick of this SH#T your sexuality is nothing to be celebrated.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Good for them. Taxpayers are sick and tired of having this "religion" shoved down our throats.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.