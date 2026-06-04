Okotoks RCMP warns against vigilante action after accused child porn offender released

Residents concerned about the release of an Okotoks man charged with child pornography offences are being urged by RCMP not to take matters into their own hands.In a statement released Thursday, Okotoks RCMP addressed public concern following the arrest and subsequent release of Corey Airhart, who has been charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse material.Polcie say he was allegedly found with 500,000 child porn files, one of the largest seizures in Alberta history.Police said Airhart was held for a judicial interim release hearing before being released from custody under numerous court-imposed conditions designed to protect public safety.Among those conditions, Airhart is prohibited from being within 50 metres of public swimming areas, schools, schoolyards, daycares, playgrounds, youth shelters, public libraries, or any location where children under the age of 16 may be present.He is also barred from communicating directly with anyone under 16 years old and is prohibited from possessing devices capable of accessing the internet or equipped with cameras.While acknowledging strong emotions within the community, RCMP said they have received reports of threats and comments suggesting some individuals may be considering vigilante action."Threats, intimidation, harassment, or any form of vigilante action are unlawful and will be thoroughly investigated," police said in the statement.RCMP warned that such actions could jeopardize public safety, interfere with ongoing legal proceedings and potentially result in criminal charges against those involved..Police encouraged residents to express concerns through lawful means and allow the judicial process to proceed.The detachment said it remains committed to public safety and will continue monitoring the situation closely.To protect the integrity of the investigation, further inquiries regarding the case are being directed to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).Anyone who believes a crime has been committed or is about to occur is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP. Emergencies should be reported by calling 911.