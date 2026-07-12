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Old Age Security costs set to hit $276 billion as Ottawa defends retirement age at 65

Ottawa is defending its decision to keep Old Age Security eligibility at age 65 despite projections that pension costs will more than double over the coming decades, arguing that raising the age would have pushed thousands of low-income seniors into poverty.
Ottawa is defending its decision to keep Old Age Security eligibility at age 65 despite projections that pension costs will more than double over the coming decades, arguing that raising the age would have pushed thousands of low-income seniors into poverty.WS files
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Employment
Cdnpol
Old Age Security
Jean-Claude Ménard
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Western Standard
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