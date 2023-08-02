Burgessomedusa phasiformus

Size variations and general morphoanatomical details of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis. 

 Courtesy Royal Society Publishing

Royal Society Publishing researchers have discovered the oldest species of swimming jellyfish in 505-million-year-old fossils in British Columbia. 

“Our study is based on 182 exceptionally preserved body fossils from the middle Cambrian Burgess Shale,” said Royal Society Publishing researchers Justin Moon, Jean-Bernard Caron, and Joseph Moysiuk in a study released on Wednesday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.