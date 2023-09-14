American singer Oliver Anthony said Knoxville, TN, venue Cotton Eyed Joe is wrong about him wanting to charge $120,000 for a show.
“They have since turned the comments off, but I wanted to clarify,” said Anthony in a Facebook post.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
American singer Oliver Anthony said Knoxville, TN, venue Cotton Eyed Joe is wrong about him wanting to charge $120,000 for a show.
“They have since turned the comments off, but I wanted to clarify,” said Anthony in a Facebook post.
Anthony became famous after he released his song Rich Men North of Richmond on August 8, which took aim at elites mistreating working class people.
“It’s a damn shame what this world’s gotten to,” sings Anthony. “For people like me; for people like you.”
Anthony said the most he has ever made on a show is $35,000. He did two shows in North Carolina that were free and has another one scheduled for September 23 in Kentucky for a cancer benefit.
His booking agent handled all of this on the phone with Cotton Eyed Joe. He talked with them about not charging extra for meet and greets.
That is why Anthony was upset with seeing Cotton Eyed Joe charging $200 for them. He said he “felt like they suckered us into playing there just so they could make extra money off of y'all.”
That being said, he wished it all the best. All the fault is with him.
Oliver admitted he “should have been more thoroughly involved in the booking and I should probably consider using a professional consultant in this area.” He said there is no reason why tickets should have gone up for sale before a contract was signed.
“The good news is we have already found multiple other options for $25 admission venues in Knoxville that can accommodate more people, the same week this show was scheduled for,” he said.
“We will still be having a good time in Knoxville soon.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
perfect...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.