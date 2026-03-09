Olivia Chow absent from Toronto synagogue shooting news conference

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was not present at a news conference addressing the recent synagogue shootings in Toronto, prompting questions from media and commentators about the mayor’s absence during a high-profile public response to the incident.

Officials and community representatives gathered to address the shootings and provide updates, but the mayor did not attend the event.

The news conference was held as authorities and community leaders responded to the synagogue shootings and discussed security concerns and the impact on Toronto’s Jewish community.