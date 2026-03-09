Olivia Chow absent from Toronto synagogue shooting news conference

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was not present at a news conference addressing the recent synagogue shootings in Toronto, prompting questions from media and commentators about the mayor’s absence during a high-profile public response to the incident.
Officials and community representatives gathered to address the shootings and provide updates, but the mayor did not attend the event.
The news conference was held as authorities and community leaders responded to the synagogue shootings and discussed security concerns and the impact on Toronto’s Jewish community.
Chow had not publicly explained her absence from the event. It was not immediately clear whether the mayor had been invited or whether a scheduling conflict prevented her attendance.
Reaction on social media following the news conference included criticism, questions about the organization of the event, and debate over the mayor’s absence. Some users asked whether the mayor had been invited, while others questioned why she was not present.
City officials have not released additional details about the mayor’s schedule or involvement in the response to the incident.
Police and municipal authorities continue to investigate the synagogue shootings as community leaders call for increased vigilance and security measures across Toronto’s religious institutions.