Olivia Chow announces bid for second term as Toronto mayor

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday that she will seek a second term in office in the city’s 2026 municipal election.Chow confirmed her re-election plans during a news conference after officially registering as a candidate earlier in the day. Her announcement comes several weeks after the nomination period for the Oct. 26 election opened.“This morning I registered to run for re-election,” Chow said. “But that does not change what I do here as the mayor.”She added that she intends to focus on governing rather than campaigning in the coming months.“There’s plenty of time to campaign in the fall,” Chow said. “Right now I’m going to spend my time serving the people of Toronto.”Chow said the timing of the announcement was intended to give her team enough time to organize a campaign.The mayor was first elected in a 2023 byelection following the resignation of former mayor John Tory, who stepped down after disclosing a relationship with a staff member. Tory announced earlier this year that he would not seek a return to office in 2026.Born in Hong Kong, Chow immigrated to Toronto at age 13. She became the city’s first racialized mayor and third woman to hold the office after winning the 2023 byelection. Her political career spans more than four decades, including time as a school board trustee, city councillor and member of Parliament.Chow previously ran for mayor in 2014, finishing behind Tory and former city councillor Doug Ford.According to the City of Toronto’s candidate registry, 15 other candidates have registered for the 2026 mayoral race. Among them is Ward 19 Coun. Brad Bradford, who is widely expected to be Chow’s main challenger.Shortly after Chow’s announcement, Bradford accused the mayor of delaying her candidacy declaration while benefiting from the visibility of her office.Speaking to reporters Monday, Chow dismissed the criticism, saying Bradford was “wrong.”Transit and infrastructure are expected to become central issues in the campaign. Chow and Bradford have recently introduced competing proposals at city council on matters including transit expansion and transportation planning.Chow said she will not begin active campaigning until later in the year, citing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a current priority for the city.Speaking at a separate event Monday, Premier Doug Ford said he would not endorse a candidate in the race but said he would continue working with Chow if she is re-elected.“I really like the mayor,” Ford said. “We get along very, very well.”Toronto’s municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026.