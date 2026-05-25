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Olivia Chow announces bid for second term as Toronto mayor

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana Photo credit: Olivia chow X (https://twitter.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1819817002665484362)
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Toronto Mayor
Toronto Mayoral Election
Mayor Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
Chow
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