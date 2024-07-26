OLYMPIC ATTACK: Major railways in France attacked by arsonists ahead of opening ceremony

Saboteurs early Friday morning attacked a major high-speed rail network ahead of the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Arson attacks hit the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern lines, impacting Paris and France’s north and east. The Southeast line remains intact.Fires were started in the fibre-optic cables conduits of the train system, France’s national railway operator SNCF said, according to France 24.Officials have determined it to be an act of premeditated “sabotage.”"Early this morning, coordinated and prepared acts of sabotage were perpetrated against installations of SNCF," said Prime Minister Gabriel Attal."There are huge and serious consequences for the rail network.”Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement Paris prosecutors have launched a probe into what is suspected to be an attempt to undermine "fundamental national interests," pre France 24. “(It’s) deliberate damage caused to sites of SNCF on the night of July 25-26, 2024." .SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou explained the attackers had started fires in "conduits carrying multiple (fibre-optic) cables" that carry "safety information for drivers" and control motors."There's a huge number of bundled cables. We have to repair them one by one, it's a manual operation (requiring) hundreds of workers,” he said. Farandou added night maintenance crews in central France had seen "unauthorized people." When workers called the police, they fled, he said, per France 24.SNCF Chief of Passenger Services Christophe Fanichet said services on the affected lines will be delayed 90 to 120 minutes. "We ask people please not to come to the station, because if you haven't heard from us, your train won't be running," Fanichet said, per France 24. .An estimated 800,000 passengers will be affected with widespread cancellations and delays in the upcoming weekend as authorities investigate and the immense damage is repaired. Several trains between Paris and London via northern France are cancelled, and many other routes heavily delayed.Officials expects normal rail traffic to resume on Monday.