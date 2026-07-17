Olympic Stadium interior renovation to be announced days before World Cup set to conclude

The government of Quebec is set to announce that renovations on the interior of Olympic Stadium will begin, with the renovation set to be completed by 2028.This news, first reported by La Presse, comes just days before the 2026 World Cup is set to conclude, with some commentators pointing out the ironic timing of the announcement.The renovations of the interior of the stadium will go along with a new roof, leading the total cost of the project to cost around $870 million.The stadium has deteriorated significantly in recent years, with no permanent resident since the Montreal Expos relocated in 2004 and only part-time usage from CF Montreal and the Montreal Alouettes.The latest resurgence in the need for Olympic Stadium comes as Major League Soccer has announced that it will be shifting its season from a spring/summer calendar to one that will begin in July and end in April, meaning most of the season will be played in winter.This poses a problem for CF Montreal, who currently play in the fully outdoor Saputo Stadium, located just next to the Big O..The newly renovated Olympic Stadium will serve as the club's home during the winter portion of the season due to it being a closed stadium.The renovation will also be a boost to the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, who, until the stadium became too rundown to play in, used the stadium for playoff games and even hosted Grey Cups.Despite the positive benefits to Montreal's outdoor sports teams, many are questioning why the renovations didn't happen for the World Cup, with Montreal being the only city of Canada's "big three" that didn't host any matches."This province kills me if you did this 5 years ago we would’ve had world cup games," an online commentator writes."One of the biggest what-if’s is had Montreal / QC ever shown any sort of ambition to host this World Cup," wrote another..Many see the belated announcement of this renovation as yet another missed opportunity for Canada's second largest city when it comes to hosting events.Despite this, the reopening of one of the country's biggest stadiums should be a boost not just to local sports franchises but also to Montreal's ability to host concerts and other similar events, with the Bell Centre being the only suitable major venue for concerts in the city.