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Olympic Stadium interior renovation to be announced days before World Cup set to conclude

Quebec government set to announce Olympic Stadium renovation to be completed by 2028 with the total project costing $870 million
Olympic Stadium hosting a soccer match between the Montreal Impact and AC Milan in 20210
Olympic Stadium hosting a soccer match between the Montreal Impact and AC Milan in 20210Nikiaf on Wikipedia
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