Ombudsman calls for 'common sense' overhaul of federal contracting system

Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic is urging Parliament to implement major reforms in federal contracting, warning that the system is being exploited by insiders and calling for "common sense" changes. Blacklock's Reporter sais in his annual report, Jeglic emphasized the need for a government-wide vendor performance management program to ensure taxpayer money is being spent wisely.“There is no sugar-coating the fact changes are needed,” Jeglic said. “This year, the need for change was further recognized by parliamentarians and Canadian taxpayers.” He pointed out that the current system allows poor-performing contractors to continue receiving federal contracts, and argued that incompetence should be grounds for disqualification.“It may seem like common sense,” Jeglic wrote, comparing federal procurement to everyday situations. “If you hired a plumber to fix a leak and the leak got worse, or if you hired a snow removal company that always came a day late, you would never choose to work with those suppliers again.”“In their regular lives, Canadians know they want to work with good suppliers and avoid poor ones. These same principles apply in federal procurement. Government buyers need the right tools to apply these principles when spending taxpayer dollars.”Jeglic, who has been in his role for more than six years, warned that federal procurement requires a comprehensive overhaul. In testimony before the Commons government operations committee, he stated, “I think there needs to be significant rethinking as to how federal procurement is done. I do think the time is now to act.”“I am fearful if I don’t start acting in a more aggressive manner, significant changes will not come,” Jeglic added. “Band-Aid solutions are not the answer.”During the committee hearing, Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola questioned whether the procurement problems were systemic, citing potential issues with influence peddling, collusion, or inadequate staff training. “Are we dealing with all of those things?” she asked.Jeglic agreed that the problems were widespread, stating, “We are seeing consistent issues across the federal procurement landscape. People are using the system in ways it shouldn’t be used.”To address these challenges, Jeglic recommended the appointment of a chief procurement officer to oversee federal contracts, a role that would replace the current management by the Department of Public Works. He stressed that greater oversight is crucial to curbing abuses within the system.Conservative MP Larry Brock questioned who should be held accountable for the failings in federal procurement. “It’s one thing for us as parliamentarians to expose the rot and corruption in this government and this broken procurement process, but where are the consequences?” he asked.Liberal MP Parm Bains echoed concerns about personal relationships influencing contracting decisions. “Things are happening where you know someone,” Bains remarked. “All the people getting procurement processes all know one another.”Jeglic’s recommendations aim to create a more transparent and accountable federal contracting system that prioritizes performance and fairness for all vendors.