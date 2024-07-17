Ombudsman report reveals systemic issues in Alberta Health benefit programs

Systemic issues have been uncovered within the Alberta Adult Health Benefit and Alberta Child Health Benefit programs, according to a new report by Alberta Ombudsman Kevin Brezinski. The programs support low-income families with essential health services, including dental care, eyeglasses, prescription drugs, and diabetic supplies.These programs, operated jointly by Alberta Health and Seniors, Community and Social Services (SCSS), aim to support low-income Albertans, including pregnant women and individuals with high ongoing prescription drug needs.The investigation was prompted by a series of complaints, highlighting the struggles of vulnerable Albertans relying on these programs for essential health services. A particularly notable complaint involved a father repeatedly applying for family benefits due to serious health issues without ever receiving a decision on his applications.“It’s always particularly concerning when the complaints come from Albertans who are vulnerable or rely on social programs for assistance,” Brezinski stated.During the investigation, the Ombudsman’s office interviewed Albertans facing financial hardship exacerbated by healthcare expenses and program front-line staff dealing with outdated technology. A jurisdictional scan revealed that, while the Alberta programs are among the most generous in Canada, they suffer from several systemic problems:An unfair application processInadequate communication with clientsIneffective IT infrastructureLack of accountability and no complaint handling policyThe Ombudsman’s report concludes with 28 recommendations and five observations, emphasizing the urgent need for modernization and increased oversight to ensure equitable access to healthcare benefits for all eligible Albertans.“I would like to acknowledge the frustrated Albertans who took the time to bring their concerns to my office. Without their assistance, the problems and issues identified within these programs may never have come to light,” Brezinski added.Both Alberta Health and SCSS have responded to the report, indicating that the Ombudsman’s recommendations will be considered. Alberta Health has committed to making amendments to policy, training manuals, and public websites. The Ombudsman’s office will continue to monitor the programs and the departments’ implementation of the recommendations.The full report by the Alberta Ombudsman can be found here.As an independent Office of the Legislature, the Alberta Ombudsman responds to complaints of unfair treatment by provincial government authorities, municipalities, the Patient Concerns Resolution Process of Alberta Health Services, health professions, and other designated professional organizations.