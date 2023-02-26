The once-thriving seal export business is reduced to shipping frozen mammal penises to two Asian markets, according to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency report.
Exports of all seal products once worth millions a year are down to $275,000 annually, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Seal food products which typically consist of bulk seal oil in 200 litre drums, pasteurized, are traditionally exported to Norway and Hong Kong,” the agency wrote in a submission to the Senate fisheries committee.
“In the past a significant amount of seal penis (bulk frozen) referred to as ‘seal organs’ has been exported as food from Newfoundland and Labrador to Hong Kong and Japan,” it added.
The market for seal pelts, oil and meat collapsed under a 2009 European Union export ban. Atlantic sales had been worth $34.3 million in 2006 including $18 million in fur exports.
The Senate committee is conducting hearings on boosting seal exports. The agency did not elaborate on possibilities for seal penis sales.
A 2014 Department of Fisheries study claimed a wide Asian market for the product.
“Penises of juvenile and adult animals may be dried and sold as sexual enhancement products primarily to Asian buyers,” said the report Grey Seal Management: Commercial Use Opportunities & Challenges.
“Asian consumers, particularly athletes, also consume a beverage called Dalishen Oral Liquid that's made from seal penis and testicles which they believe to be energizing and performance enhancing.”
The report also suggested seal meat could be processed as meatballs, sausages, pâté and “an infinite range of entrées” targeting gourmet food and wine clubs. Seal “should be mixed with other meats in order to soften the flavour,” it noted.
“Seal intestines may be used as casings for the food industry,” said Opportunities & Challenges.
“Meat is also well suited to use in pet food or animal feed.”
The department said seal could be processed into chocolate or vanilla-flavoured powdered protein hydrolysate for sale as protein supplements to dieters and weightlifters.
The report also suggested seal be considered as “battlefield rations for military applications,” “specialized products for adventure sports enthusiasts” and “products that can be included in hunger relief packages” for refugees overseas.
The Senate fisheries committee in hearings last November 25 was told the market for seal was bleak.
“For 2017 to 2021 the total export of seal skins and pelts to Japan and Korea was just over $6,000 which wasn’t a lot,” testified Jordan Reeves, director general of trade at the Department of Foreign Affairs
“As we all know, negative media reports and anti-sealing messaging from animal rights groups had major impacts,” said Reeves.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
