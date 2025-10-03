One dead after mobile home fire in southeast Calgary

Calgary fire crews responded early Friday morning to a fatal mobile home fire in the 2000 block of 86 Ave. S.E. A security guard from a nearby building first reported flames coming from the property around 4:30 a.m.When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows. Crews launched an exterior attack before moving inside to search for occupants. One person was found deceased in the home, and no other residents were located. The fire was contained to the single mobile home, with no damage to surrounding structures..Calgary Police Service arson investigators were called to the scene, as is protocol in cases involving fatalities. The medical examiner’s office also attended. Police said there is no evidence linking the fire to the blaze at the former Ogden Legion building one kilometre away.Utilities were shut off by ATCO and Enmax, while emergency health services confirmed no additional medical support was required. Fire investigators remain on site monitoring for hot spots and continuing the investigation.Authorities are asking anyone with information, photos or video from before crews arrived to contact Calgary Fire..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.