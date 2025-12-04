One dead after school bus crash near Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a deadly head-on collision near Millet that left a 70-year-old Sherwood Park man dead Thursday morning.Police were called at 7:54 a.m. to Hwy. 814 at TR 480, where a school bus and an SUV had collided. The SUV’s sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus, carrying four students and one adult, sustained no injuries among its occupants.RCMP spent several hours on site investigating before reopening the road to normal traffic. Authorities say poor road conditions may have contributed to the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.