One dead in remote BC avalanche near Atlin as rescue crews airlift survivors

A person is dead following an avalanche in a remote northern British Columbia location, prompting a coordinated helicopter rescue effort involving police and search crews.RCMP in Atlin said they received a Garmin SOS alert at 3:26 p.m. on sunday from an area near the Klehini River at Pleasant Camp, close to the Canada–U.S. border. TThe alert indicated an avalanche had struck and one person was unconscious while CPR was underway.Officers worked with Atlin Search and Rescue to organize an emergency response, deploying a helicopter due to the extreme remoteness of the location, located roughly 500 kilometres from Atlin.When rescuers arrived on scene, they confirmed oneperson had died. Five people were airlifted out of the area, with four reported uninjured.The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is now investigating the fatality. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.Atlin is roughly 1,800 km northwest of Vancouver.Despite being in B.C., Atlin is actually accessed mainly by road through the Yukon (via the Atlin Highway from near Whitehorse), which adds to its isolated feel.