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One dead, three seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

A black Toyota Tacoma and a white Toyota Rav 4 that were heavily damaged after a head-on collision on Highway #5
A black Toyota Tacoma and a white Toyota Rav 4 that were heavily damaged after a head-on collision on Highway #5BC Highway Patrol
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Bcpoli
Merritt
Bc Highway Patrol
Coquihalla Highway
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