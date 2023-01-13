More than a fifth of Canadians say the cost of home heating has now become a “significant financial burden,” according to in-house federal research. The majority of homeowners who heat with natural gas have seen rates nearly double since last winter, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Just over one in five Canadian homeowners, 21%, indicated energy costs of their primary residence are a significant financial burden to them,” said research by the Department of Natural Resources. When asked, “What is the amount you pay each month for your home heating bills?” a majority, 54%, said it was more than $200 monthly.
“Homeowners in Alberta (82%), the Atlantic provinces (66%) and the territories are more likely than other homeowners to report paying more than $200 per month for their primary residence’s energy bills,” said the report Supporting Accessibility, Inclusivity And Retention In Energy Efficiency Programs. “Homeowners whose primary residence is in a rural area are more likely than homeowners living in urban areas to report paying more than $200 per month for their energy bills at 66%.”
Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,919 people nationwide. The department paid Léger Marketing $199,998 for the survey. The research was conducted prior to recent spikes in the price of natural gas.
Retail rates are provincially regulated and vary by region. Prices approved by the Ontario Energy Board average up to 32¢ per cubic metre this month compared to 18¢ in the same period last year. The typical homeowner burns 2,385 cubic metres a year, according to the Canadian Gas Association.
The proportion of homeowners who rated home energy costs a serious burden ranged up to 31% for Canadians over age 55. Up to 42% of homeowners on the Prairies said expenses were significant.
“It is important that the department has comprehensive data on who homeowners are,” wrote researchers. The report said the typical Canadian homeowner is over 45, lives in a single family or semi-detached home under 1,800 square feet that was built before 1995, lives with children and carries a mortgage.
“Homeowners residing in Atlantic provinces are more likely than others to have answered the construction of their main residence occurred before 1946,” said the report. “Homeowners with a household income of less than $60,000 annually are statistically more likely to have indicated their home was built between 1946 and 1960.”
The findings follow remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the cost of living was putting “real pressure” on Canadians. “We recognize the rising cost of living and prices of groceries and gas are a real pressure and stressor for many, many families,” Trudeau told reporters last January 19.
“What is the government’s plan to try and combat it?” asked a reporter. “The inflation challenge the world is facing right now is a global challenge,” replied Trudeau.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Liberals do not care if we suffer high bills. They are freezing in Europe, and no one cares over there either. The Globalists do not care how much we suffer, because we are the serfs. We exist to serve them, and our day to day lives are of no consequence. Just like Medieval times.
My last gas bill was 25% Trudeaus climate tax.
My utilities bill is 1200$ this month not 200$. Basically Trudeau's response is to "too bad so sad". What a piece of trash. The Federal Government of Canada is an illegitimate regime!
