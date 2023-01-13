Money problems

Money problems 

 Courtesy Pexels

More than a fifth of Canadians say the cost of home heating has now become a “significant financial burden,” according to in-house federal research. The majority of homeowners who heat with natural gas have seen rates nearly double since last winter, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Just over one in five Canadian homeowners, 21%, indicated energy costs of their primary residence are a significant financial burden to them,” said research by the Department of Natural Resources. When asked, “What is the amount you pay each month for your home heating bills?” a majority, 54%, said it was more than $200 monthly.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals do not care if we suffer high bills. They are freezing in Europe, and no one cares over there either. The Globalists do not care how much we suffer, because we are the serfs. We exist to serve them, and our day to day lives are of no consequence. Just like Medieval times.

Report Add Reply
guest699
guest699

My last gas bill was 25% Trudeaus climate tax.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

My utilities bill is 1200$ this month not 200$. Basically Trudeau's response is to "too bad so sad". What a piece of trash. The Federal Government of Canada is an illegitimate regime!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.