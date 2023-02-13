More than a quarter of young children eligible for COVID-19 shots went unvaccinated over parental worries, data show. Mothers and fathers were concerned vaccines had unknown side effects, said the Public Health Agency.
“Monitoring parental attitudes is essential to predict expected vaccine uptake and to guide education and awareness efforts to promote vaccination,” said an Agency report. It found 26% of children under 12 who were eligible for COVID shots did not get one.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, when asked why, a majority of their parents said they worried “not enough research on the vaccine has been done in children.” Most also expressed “concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and side effects,” said the report 2022 Childhood COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Survey.
Findings were based on questionnaires with 10,536 parents nationwide. The Health Agency paid $249,281 for the research by Advanis Incorporated.
The Department of Health on Nov. 19, 2021 authorized a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children aged five to 11. A department report acknowledged COVID infections involving young children were insignificant. “Outbreaks in school and child care settings remain small in size,” said the report Update On COVID-19 In Canada: Epidemiology And Modeling.
Approval of the vaccine for children under 12 followed a month-long review of data submitted by the manufacturer. Neither the Public Health Agency nor any other federal panel recommended mandatory immunization of young children.
“There are parts of the country that are still under-vaccinated,” Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, told reporters at the time. “We do know parents who are unvaccinated. It is probably going to be quite difficult to convince them their kids need to be vaccinated.”
“Most school and child care outbreaks involving youth have been small,” said Tam. “If your objective is to reduce serious outcomes the key focus remains the old age groups, the other higher risk populations.”
“Vaccination of household members can help prevent spread to young children and subsequent introduction into schools,” said Tam. “COVID-19 cases among children most often do not involve severe illness.”
In-house research by the Privy Council Office found most Canadians, including those who were vaccinated by choice, opposed vaccine mandates for people of any age. “There was a concern about potential discrimination based on vaccination status,” said an Oct. 29, 2021 report Canadians’ Views.
“They felt moving in this direction was in direct contravention of Canadians’ right to choose,” said the report. “Some felt their personal choice in this regard should be respected,” it added.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(10) comments
With their conveyance of the jab-poisons our medical leaders and practitioners are guilty of widespread manslaughter. In time, as more and more children die to this and upcoming iterations of the jab-poison, history will label their actions appropriately...genocide. And the sheeple keep marching to the trough, drinking whatever Tam et al and their WEF sponsors feed them. Canada is a cesspool for the sheeple.
How could any parent be negligent or stupid enough to inject their child with this poison?
So 3 out of 4 children are doomed to an early death.
I am embarrassed to be a a Albertan and and for good reason.
I am away in the southern USA for the winter and many Americans are expressing and asking what and why are you people just doing nothing about Artur Pawlowskis its on the news in America if we the people did what is on the news with that man of God its time to make serious changes.
This Stephen Johnson who is directing this waste of tax payers money needs to be dismissed for his actions. Second the RCMP bus leave this province we will never have our freedom if they get away with this.
We gave 10 million to that person that deserved nothing so Justin and Jason can pay him and his costs.
The last and best news is that Now the US government said the vaccines were no good but they think they will do no harm. HOW ,HOW,HOW could all this happen.
I dont trust the numbers. I think its much higher than 26 percent who will not risk their children. My fear is that if they have this information digitally connected to a child, or parent, some things may be denied to the family. This is starting in other countries. The biggest lever for people is access to money or services. Lets see where it goes.
Another question, just to stir the pot, how will we know if the UPC gives Ottawa our data? Ottawa gave Kenney money for certain things, and he did not fill Albertans in on it.... it was a caucus decision to accept money and let us know of the stipulations. I believed Kenney when he said he would never condone a passport. And then, believing we were idiots, he gave us the Exemption Program, because Ottawa gave him money to do it. Regardless of how happy I am so far with this version of UPC, I am hyper sensitive moving forward and I need proof now. Anyone can say anything. Then do the opposite and never let you know.
I used to wholly stand behind our medical system and vaccination programs. My mother was a public health nurse, instilling all kids with proven, real vaccines for 40 years. I myself initially accepted 3 shots of this MrNA stuff, on the premise of a trust in our government and health system.
No longer. I would not recommend any kids receive THESE jabs. The jury is out on what has factually transpired over this so-called pandemic, and the validity of said inappropriately named 'vaccines'. The government and health bureaucracy involved in the management of vaccines is NOT to be trusted anymore.
And on the flip side, 75% of parents were perfectly fine with injecting their children with experimental chemical concoctions with zero long term safety data. Well done!
yeah, this was my first reaction to the story, 74% went with experimenting on kids who never ever got sick from this manmade disaster in the first place! Its called brainwashing.
Gee, people need to watch Aaron Siri's interview on Epoch TV's American Thought Leaders. He's been fighting for children's safety in court with the FDA, CDC and all the other alphabet health agencies in the US for years. They'll learn just how safe and effective the rest of the childhood vaccines are too! Unless, of course, they think 4 or 5 days of follow-up is sufficient for labeling a medical product safe.
The only good thing about this whole covid mess is that more people are aware of just how corrupt the entire medical system is. The greed of the vaccine industry will be their own undoing.
A month long review eh? Seems legit.
