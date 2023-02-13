Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

More than a quarter of young children eligible for COVID-19 shots went unvaccinated over parental worries, data show. Mothers and fathers were concerned vaccines had unknown side effects, said the Public Health Agency.

“Monitoring parental attitudes is essential to predict expected vaccine uptake and to guide education and awareness efforts to promote vaccination,” said an Agency report. It found 26% of children under 12 who were eligible for COVID shots did not get one.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

MTDEF
MTDEF

With their conveyance of the jab-poisons our medical leaders and practitioners are guilty of widespread manslaughter. In time, as more and more children die to this and upcoming iterations of the jab-poison, history will label their actions appropriately...genocide. And the sheeple keep marching to the trough, drinking whatever Tam et al and their WEF sponsors feed them. Canada is a cesspool for the sheeple.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

How could any parent be negligent or stupid enough to inject their child with this poison?

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

So 3 out of 4 children are doomed to an early death.

Report Add Reply
robertsfive
robertsfive

I am embarrassed to be a a Albertan and and for good reason.

I am away in the southern USA for the winter and many Americans are expressing and asking what and why are you people just doing nothing about Artur Pawlowskis its on the news in America if we the people did what is on the news with that man of God its time to make serious changes.

This Stephen Johnson who is directing this waste of tax payers money needs to be dismissed for his actions. Second the RCMP bus leave this province we will never have our freedom if they get away with this.

We gave 10 million to that person that deserved nothing so Justin and Jason can pay him and his costs.

The last and best news is that Now the US government said the vaccines were no good but they think they will do no harm. HOW ,HOW,HOW could all this happen.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I dont trust the numbers. I think its much higher than 26 percent who will not risk their children. My fear is that if they have this information digitally connected to a child, or parent, some things may be denied to the family. This is starting in other countries. The biggest lever for people is access to money or services. Lets see where it goes.

Another question, just to stir the pot, how will we know if the UPC gives Ottawa our data? Ottawa gave Kenney money for certain things, and he did not fill Albertans in on it.... it was a caucus decision to accept money and let us know of the stipulations. I believed Kenney when he said he would never condone a passport. And then, believing we were idiots, he gave us the Exemption Program, because Ottawa gave him money to do it. Regardless of how happy I am so far with this version of UPC, I am hyper sensitive moving forward and I need proof now. Anyone can say anything. Then do the opposite and never let you know.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I used to wholly stand behind our medical system and vaccination programs. My mother was a public health nurse, instilling all kids with proven, real vaccines for 40 years. I myself initially accepted 3 shots of this MrNA stuff, on the premise of a trust in our government and health system.

No longer. I would not recommend any kids receive THESE jabs. The jury is out on what has factually transpired over this so-called pandemic, and the validity of said inappropriately named 'vaccines'. The government and health bureaucracy involved in the management of vaccines is NOT to be trusted anymore.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

And on the flip side, 75% of parents were perfectly fine with injecting their children with experimental chemical concoctions with zero long term safety data. Well done!

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

yeah, this was my first reaction to the story, 74% went with experimenting on kids who never ever got sick from this manmade disaster in the first place! Its called brainwashing.

Report Add Reply
PenPen
PenPen

Gee, people need to watch Aaron Siri's interview on Epoch TV's American Thought Leaders. He's been fighting for children's safety in court with the FDA, CDC and all the other alphabet health agencies in the US for years. They'll learn just how safe and effective the rest of the childhood vaccines are too! Unless, of course, they think 4 or 5 days of follow-up is sufficient for labeling a medical product safe.

The only good thing about this whole covid mess is that more people are aware of just how corrupt the entire medical system is. The greed of the vaccine industry will be their own undoing.

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

A month long review eh? Seems legit.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.