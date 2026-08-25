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One in three Ontario children live in food-insecure homes, report finds

Breakfast Club of Canada data highlights growing need as school year begins.
Food bank usage has been rising dramatically in Toronto over recent years
Food bank usage has been rising dramatically in Toronto over recent yearsCBC
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Ontario
Education
Food Insecurity
Cost Of Living
Children
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