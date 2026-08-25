One in three Ontario children live in food-insecure homes, report finds

TORONTO — One in three children in Ontario lives in a household affected by food insecurity, according to new data highlighted by Breakfast Club of Canada as the school year approaches.The non-profit organization says the figure underscores the ongoing need for school nutrition programs. Nearly 2.4 million children across Canada face the same reality.“Kids show up to school every day and, very often, don’t have the nutrition that they need to get through that day in a positive way or be their best selves at school,” said Ryan Baker, Breakfast Club of Canada programs lead. “What we want to make sure is that every student has that ability and has that chance to be their best self.”In Toronto alone, the organization supports 863 breakfast programs reaching more than 250,000 children. Similar programs operate across the province.The data aligns with broader findings on household food insecurity. Recent Statistics Canada figures show that nearly one-third of children under 18 in Canada lived in food-insecure households in 2025. Households with children remain at higher risk than those without..Food banks in Ontario continue to report elevated demand. Feed Ontario’s latest hunger report noted that more than one million people accessed food banks over 8.7 million times in the previous year, with children representing a significant share of users.Advocates point to the rising cost of living, housing expenses, and stagnant incomes as key drivers. Provincial and federal supports such as the Ontario Child Benefit and Canada Child Benefit have helped slow growth in some categories, but rates remain high.The timing of the Breakfast Club of Canada campaign coincides with the return to classrooms, when school meal programs become a critical daily support for many students. Toronto’s Student Nutrition Program is expanding to additional schools this fall as part of efforts to reach more children.