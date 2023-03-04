With just one month until federal carbon and alcohol taxes increase, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the Liberal government to scrap its plans.
“The feds will make life more expensive with the April tax hikes,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouldn’t be raising taxes when Canadians can’t afford gas or groceries.”
On April 1, the federal carbon tax will increase to 14 cents per litre of gasoline and 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.
First passed in the 2017 federal budget, the alcohol escalator tax automatically increases excise taxes on beer, wine and spirits every year by the rate of inflation. Alcohol taxes will increase by 6.3% on April 1.
Earlier this year, the federal Conservatives started a petition calling on the Canadian government to cancel its tax increase on beer, wine, and spirits. They said the tax hike will cost Canadians another $45 million at a time when inflation has increased the cost of everything.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Restaurants Canada, have also called for the federal government to freeze the duty on alcohol.
MPs also take pay raises each year on April 1. The CTF estimates this year’s pay raise will range from an extra $5,100 for a backbench MP to an extra $10,200 for the prime minister, based on contract data published by the government of Canada. This will be the fourth MP pay raise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To add insult to injury, MPs will take another pay raise the same day they take more money from taxpayers’ wallets,” said Terrazzano. “Politicians don’t deserve a pay raise when they make life unaffordable with tax hikes and runaway spending.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
