Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

 Image courtesy CityNews

With just one month until federal carbon and alcohol taxes increase, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the Liberal government to scrap its plans.

“The feds will make life more expensive with the April tax hikes,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouldn’t be raising taxes when Canadians can’t afford gas or groceries.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

