ONE MORE: Another recall issued for Alberta MLA

Well — here's to another.The MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain, and Minister of Children and Family Services, Searle Turton, is facing a recall petition.It was announced Tuesday, by the petition applicant, Mona O'Neil.O'Neil stated in the peitition application that Turton should be recalled "due to his lack of engagement with constituents and his disregard for their needs.""Searle [Turton] did not allow constituents to see the contents or provide feedback on Bill 2 prior to his voting in favour of this unprecedented restriction of his constituents' Charter rights.".By Bill 2, O'Neil is referring to the back-to-work legislation that forced teachers back to work after an almost month-long strike.The government invoked the notwithstanding clause when they legislated the bill, allowing provincial legislation to operate despite the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Charter, including the ATA's ability to strike.This follows six other recall campaigns issued for MLAs yesterday which included MLA for Calgary Fish Creek Myles McDougall, the MLA for Calgary-Hays, Richard McIver, the MLA for Calgary-North, Muhammad Yaseen, the MLA for Calgary-North West, Rajan Sawhney, the MLA for Highwood, RJ Sigurdson, and the MLA for Morinville-St. Albert, Dale Nally.Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has previously requested an additional $13.5 million in budget funding, stating the cost of managing these petitions requires more staff and resources.