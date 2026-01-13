News

One of the three men accused of the murder of elderly Abbotsford couple arrived on a student visa three weeks prior

International student Gurkaran Singh, along with two other accomplices, allegedly murdered B.C. couple Joanne and Arnold DeJong in money-motivated murder.
Daughters of the victims, Sandra (centre) and Kimberly (right), speak to reporters during a break in the trail of the three men accused of the murder of their parents on Jan. 12th 2026
