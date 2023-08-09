Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Global Affairs Canada labelled Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country after it was revealed he was targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and gathered information on his family in Hong Kong.
“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” said Foreign Affairs Minister, Melanie Joly.
Global Affairs Canada counted 28 Chinese diplomats in Toronto and it had 38 accredited during the 2021 election. No reason was given for the 26% reduction.
MPs have been cautioned China assigned a high number of diplomats to Canada.
Burton pointed out Japan has 46 diplomats and India has 35.
“The United Kingdom has 23,” he said.
“China has 146 diplomats accredited to Canada.”
The number of Chinese envoys remains large.
The 28 diplomats compares to 20 Americans, 12 Indians, 10 Germans, 10 South Koreans, nine Japanese, eight Brazilians, seven Israelis, six Italians, four Mexicans, three Ukrainians, and two Brits assigned to Toronto.
Cabinet confirmed it refused to accredit one other Chinese envoy. Joly said there was a visa which was not granted.
“When China wanted to send a political operative last fall we decided to deny a visa which obviously is the right thing to do,” said Joly.
“These are the different actions that we have put into place.”
If the Canadian government has any form of clear evidence of wrongdoing, she said it will “send diplomats packing very, very, very quickly.” She said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Megantic-L’Erable, QC) said people “can see a cover-up is still underway.”
“It’s all well and good to say, ‘We’re going to do X, Y and Z, we are going to be strong in the face of China,’ but the facts speak for themselves,” said Berthold.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
How about we place a limit on the number of "diplomats" any country can have in Canada?....like 50.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.