Chinese consulate

The Chinese consulate is shown in a Google Streetview image.

 Courtesy Google Maps

More than one-quarter of Chinese diplomats assigned to a Toronto consulate have left Canada since the last election, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“It does make me wonder,” former Canadian envoy to China, Charles Burton, told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

How about we place a limit on the number of "diplomats" any country can have in Canada?....like 50.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.