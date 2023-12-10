One quarter would-be-aborted babies born in US since Roe v. Wade as of late November

Since the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, about one in four babies who would have been aborted got to live. The law was first established in 1973 and allowed US citizens to have an abortion regardless of state, asserting individuals had a right to decide. In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and determined each state should decide on its own abortion laws. As late November 2023, about 25% of babies facing abortion were saved, per The New York Times.Fourteen states have banned abortion outright, including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.Further, 137 abortion clinics across the US have either halted its services or closed altogether over the course of the last two years, according to Christian charity Operation Rescue. A total of 88 clinics in 2022, and another 49 so far in 2023. The recent cuts leave a total of 670 abortion clinics left in the US, marking a 69% decreases since 1991 — when there were over 2,176 abortion clinics, as per The National Pulse. Operation Rescue’s President Troy Newman said “the overturn of Roe v. Wade is undoubtedly saving lives.”“And the enduring efforts of faithful Americans on the pro-life side are paying off and having a winning effect,” he said. “While the pro-life community has much to celebrate, the pro-death crowd continues to find methods of killing as many human beings as possible. The prayers and work involved in exposing the evil behind the Abortion Cartel is more important than ever.”