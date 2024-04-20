One-third of dairy farmers received federal aid

A recent audit conducted by the Department of Agriculture revealed a significant portion of dairy farmers benefited from direct subsidies following a 2017 trade agreement, says Blacklock's Reporter.Under this pact, which saw an increase in tariff-free European cheese imports, approximately one-third of dairy producers received financial aid, amounting to $350 million.“This evaluation was unable to determine whether programs mitigated anticipated future growth losses or other anticipated impacts,” stated the Evaluation Of The Dairy Farm Investment Program And Dairy Processing Investment Fund.The decision to boost duty-free European cheese imports to 18,500 tonnes annually, up from 13,471 tonnes, was part of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic And Trade Agreement. The subsidy aimed to compensate Canadian dairy farmers for the potential loss of sales due to increased competition.While the overall evaluation indicated a prosperous trend among milk producers, with cash receipts increasing by approximately 39% from 2012 to 2022, critics have long contested the dairy quota system. This system, in place since 1972, has faced calls for reform, with concerns raised about its sustainability and equity.Critics argue that the quota system disproportionately benefits wealthy dairy farmers, with the Conference Board of Canada estimating an average net worth of $2.76 million per farmer and an annual cost to consumers of $2.6 billion. This disparity has led to questions about the fairness of the policy and its implications for Canadian consumers.Despite ongoing debates surrounding supply management in the dairy industry, Canada maintains a complex system of federal and provincial boards regulating various farm products across the country.