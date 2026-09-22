One year later RCMP say they're still investigating the disappearance of Darius MacDougall

One year ago, a then five-year-old Darius MacDougall went missing in the Crowsnest Pass region of Alberta.A year on Darius remains missing, but the RCMP says the investigation remains open."The passage of time does not lessen the importance of finding answers, and investigators remain committed to pursuing information that may help bring clarity to what happened to Darius," a statement from the Alberta RCMP reads."While the extensive search that followed his disappearance has concluded, investigative work continues behind the scenes. Investigators remain focused on reviewing information, pursuing viable leads, and identifying any information that may help provide answers about Darius’s disappearance."MacDougall went missing while he and his family were on a camping trip last September at the Island Lake Campground, just south of Crowsnest Pass.The young boy left the campsite with some family members to go for a walk, but when the group returned, MacDougall wasn't with them..Search and rescue workers, in addition to volunteers from across Western Canada, engaged in an almost two-week-long search for the boy but, despite the extensive effort, were unable to find any trace of him.MacDougall's family told search and rescue workers that their search may have been more difficult due to the fact that Darius has autism and, despite being verbal, may not respond to his name.Despite the lack of any evidence as to what happened with Darius, his family still holds out hope that he might still be alive.On Monday, the family gathered at the campsite where he was last seen, an act that is meant, not as a memorial to Darius, but as a reminder to everyone that he still may be alive somewhere."It seems like his face has been forgotten, so we’re trying to get it out there again,” said his grandmother Tina Herron in an interview with CTV News."Hope to God that someone sees him and tells us something.”An online petition that has gathered over 20,000 signatures is seeking to implement something called "Darius's Law," which would seek to reform and strengthen Canada's Amber Alert system..When MacDougall went missing, an Amber Alert was not issued because the legal requirement to put out an alert in Canada required proof of abduction.It is this requirement that the petition seeks to change, making it possible for alerts to be given on "credible risk," not proof of abduction."If your child disappeared tomorrow, would you want police to act immediately using every tool available to bring them home—or would you want them forced to wait for proof of an abduction before an Amber Alert could be issued?" the petition asks.The family says that they hope this petition will help change Canada's Amber Alert system and make sure that the search for Darius isn't forgotten about."Darius, we still love you, we miss you, and we’re never going to stop searching for you, buddy,” said Darius' grandfather Leslie Tallmadge at the families' memorial on Monday.MacDougall, who would be six years old now, is described by police at the time of his disappearance as standing at around four feet tall and having short brown hair.The RCMP states that they hope anyone with any information about MacDougall's disappearance or whereabouts will come forward.You can contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2866.