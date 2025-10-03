OneBC holds town hall in Penticton after 'woke mob' forces four venues to cancel

OneBC's Penticton town hall went ahead as planned Thursday evening despite backlash from far-left protestors — and even a BC Conservative MLA.The fledgling party was forced to change venues four times, eventually finding sanctuary at a private residence.."You're not gonna believe it," leader Dallas Brodie said. "We've had to switch venues four times now.She explained that the first venue, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, refused to host their event on the grounds that OneBC's principles "don't align with the values" of the centre. Three further venues — all private businesses — had to back out after being "criminally harassed by some vicious left-wing activists who threatened their stores, their customers, their online reputation, everything.""This is what's going on up here," Brodie lamented. "You disagree with a leftist? They set out to destroy you. But we're here, and we're not gonna stop."Speaking to the CBC, Brodie explained that the cancellation campaign was only attracting more people to the party.."The more they try and silence us, the more people want to hear what we have to say," she said. "It always works that way, right?"The leader made it clear that she plans on visiting voters across BC, adding that "all around the province ... people are saying yo Brodie, get out here!".In the end, dozens of people showed up to hear Brodie speak on a number of issues from parental rights and involuntary care to land acknowledgements and immigration..Among those who spoke out against the event was BC Conservative Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee."Tomorrow, a political party will be holding an event in Penticton," she wrote in a post on X. "This party and their associates have been public on their harmful views toward many minority groups, as well as residential school denialism. As the elected MLA for Penticton and Summerland, its important to use my voice to call out views that don't align with our local values of equity and inclusion for all."Boultbee added that she "respect[s] everyone's right to exercise political speech," but that it "comes with a warning that such speech must be peaceful to all.".Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.