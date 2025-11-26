OneBC leader introduces bill to ban Pride flags, foreign flags from public buildings in BC

OneBC leader Dallas Brodie introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban the flying of non-domestic government flags at public buildings in British Columbia.That includes Pride flags, Survivors' flags, and those of foreign nations, all of which have been spotted in and around the legislature as of late.."If you want to preserve a nation, you start by preserving its icons and its symbols — the very essence of its heritage," Brodie said. "After years of anti-Canadian rhetoric and the tearing down of our proud heritage and national excellence, the Canadian flag and the BC flag are now regularly removed, and replaced throughout the year with flags that champion certain ideologies and foreign nations."She went on to explain that OneBC's Public Flags Display Act would "prohibit the flying of flags on provincial property other than the Canadian national flag, BC's provincial flag, and municipal flags."."The Palestinian flag was raised at city halls in Toronto, Calgary and elsewhere across Canada earlier this month, and at our own legislature a provincial flag was lowered last week and replaced with the transgender flag," Brodie lamented. "This bill will prevent that from ever happening again in BC."She made it clear that "there is no reason to replace our flags in the name of inclusion," arguing that "the BC and Canadian flags already include all of us in this glorious country and this wonderful province."The bill did not make it past first reading, though one-third of BC Conservative MLAs did offer their support.This is just the latest in a series of moves by OneBC that have ruffled feathers. .On November 20, for example, Brodie introduced a bill aiming to remove Truth and Reconciliation Day as a holiday in BC, arguing that "we have no regrets, nothing to reconcile for, and no apologies to give — because we did nothing wrong."All but three MLAs voted against moving it past first reading.