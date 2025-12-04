OneBC MLAs say no chance they'll rejoin BC Conservatives

OneBC MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong say they have no intention of rejoining the BC Conservatives in the wake of now-former leader John Rustad's departure.The duo made it clear they were focused on fulfilling the mission of their new party."It doesn't matter which captain commands their sinking vessel," OneBC wrote in a statement. "Their party sank because it is filled with corrupt backroom dealers and fake, self-serving MLAs." The party claimed it would "let the BC Cons fight among themselves" while they focus on British Columbians."How?" they wrote. "With massive cuts to taxes and waste. By freeing productive people from the reconciliation industry that has taken our economy captive. By putting the needs of British Columbians before foreign interests. By defending your history, your culture, your family, and your children from the insanity that has gripped our society."The party concluded by declaring, "We are going to make BC normal again. One true word at a time.".Rustad officially stepped down Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after caucus, then the party board ousted him as leader."I know many are concerned by what they saw yesterday, but I want to assure every member and supporter of the caucus and the party that this was not a hostile takeover by BC Liberals," Rustad declared. "We remain a Conservative party, committed to a vision of a common-sense Conservative government in BC. I invite everyone who sees the NDP as a threat to their livelihood and to the dreams of a prosperous British Columbia to join us in the coming weeks and months as we chart a new path forward."He made it clear that BC "needs a strong and unified opposition that is ready to hold this government to account and defeat it," and that he has "full confidence in our caucus."Brodie was kicked out of caucus by Rustad in March over her comments on residential schools. Armstrong left a short time later, accusing the then-leader of "having "abandoned the truth and his moral compass in a quest for power."