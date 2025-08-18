OneBC objects to lowering of Legislature flag in response to 'unsubstantiated' claims by First Nation

OneBC has objected to the lowering of the flag outside the Legislature following claims made by the Sechelt band that 41 "unmarked burials" were discovered at the site of a former residential school.In a letter to the Speaker, MLA Tara Armstrong called the claims "inflammatory and irresponsible," and slammed the government for lending them credence.."In our respectful view, this decision brought shame and dishonour to the Legislature and, by extension, to all British Columbians," Armstrong wrote, calling the band's statements "problematic in several respects."She pointed out that the band relied "solely on ground-penetrating radar, without forensic excavation," warning that this method has not detected "clandestine burials" anywhere in Canada. Also noteworthy was the fact that no mention was made of exactly where the 41 "anomalies" were discovered.."The band's statements falsely and irresponsibly imply that the anomalies constitute evidence of murder," Armstrong continued. "This impression is created by presenting anomalies as discovered burials, then weaving in references to 'missing' children and unsubstantiated anecdotes of students taken into the woods, never to return."She called the insinuation that teachers murdered children and buried them in unmarked graves "grotesque and wholly unsupported," and that, "publication of such claims without substantiation is reckless.""This is not the first time premature or unproven claims of unmarked burials have been made," Armstrong lamented. "In May 2021, Canada lowered its flags for nearly six months following the Kamloops band's announcement of 215 'discovered remains,' a claim still unconfirmed."She made it clear that OneBC believes "lowering the flag in the absence of credible evidence to justify this solemn act weakens trust in this critical institution, exacerbates trauma, and deepens divisions between British Columbians."