OneBC proposes Freedom Convoy holiday

A British Columbia legislator who previously supported removing Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday is now proposing the creation of a new holiday recognizing the 2022 Freedom Convoy.Tara Armstrong, one of two MLAs who broke away from the B.C. Conservatives last year to form the right-leaning OneBC Party, introduced the Freedom Convoy Recognition Act on Tuesday in the provincial legislature.Armstrong said the bill is intended “to recognize the achievements of the Freedom Convoy, one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history,” adding that the protest movement “inspired movements across the globe to stand against lockdowns and government overreach.”Under the proposed legislation, the holiday would be observed on March 11, the date the province lifted several major COVID-19 restrictions in 2022. The bill notes that on that day “mask mandates were lifted, faith communities could meet again, families were able to visit residents in long-term care.”.The Freedom Convoy protested federal COVID-19 measures and occupied Ottawa’s downtown core for several weeks, and multiple organizers have since been convicted of criminal offences related to the demonstrations.Armstrong and fellow MLA Dallas Brodie formed the OneBC caucus after Brodie was removed from the B.C. Conservative Party. Conservative Leader John Rustad said he expelled Brodie after she made comments that “publicly mocked and belittled testimony from former residential school students.”The new Freedom Convoy bill advanced to first reading. That marks a contrast with Brodie’s previous attempt last month, when she introduced a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Statute Repeal Act arguing that the federal holiday “doesn’t deserve to be one.” Armstrong supported Brodie’s effort.Premier David Eby sharply criticized both MLAs following debate on the proposed repeal of Truth and Reconciliation Day, saying Brodie and Armstrong should be recalled. Eby described their ideology as “clearly anti-indigenous” and called their remarks “reprehensible, disgusting, appalling.”The Freedom Convoy bill will require further debate before lawmakers determine whether it will proceed beyond first reading.