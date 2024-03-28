‘Ongoing incident’ in Calgary East Village closes access to major downtown routes

Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a notice early Thursday morning of “major road closures” affecting three bridges in Calgary’s East Village due to an “ongoing incident.”The Reconciliation Bridge, the 4 Ave. flyover, and the 5 Ave. flyover are all closed, police say. “Access to downtown will be significantly impacted. There is no risk to the public at this time,” wrote CPS on social media. The closures impact both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. “Please plan alternate routes as we anticipate significant delays impacting access to downtown,” said CPS. The City of Calgary said in a statement “multiple bridges in the downtown area will be closed in both directions in order for emergency crews to work. There is no risk to the public at this time.”“We know this incident has significantly impacted access to the downtown core,” CPS wrote in a second post. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring a safe resolution for a person experiencing a mental health crisis.”“The road closures remain in effect and we continue to ask the public to avoid the area and to plan alternate routes on your morning commute to ensure emergency crews have the space to work.”