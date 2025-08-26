Online debate ignites over Scottish girls’ armed confrontation with alleged migrant

A video showing two underage girls confronting a man who allegedly harassed them in a Dundee, Scotland, neighbourhood has gone viral on social media, prompting calls from local men to organize a citizen patrol in the area.The video, originally posted on Sunday, shows a 14-year-old girl with her 12-year-old sister confronting a man who reportedly asked for their phone numbers and proceeded to grope one of them..The older girl is then shown brandishing a knife and hatchet while telling the man filming to stay away from her and her sister.Toward the end of the footage, the man appears to be speaking in Arabic, leading some viewers to believe he is an Islamic immigrant.Some Dundee residents have now called for organized patrols to ensure safety.X user Brian Ruadh stated, “We are organizing a male citizen patrol in that area. We need them in all our big cities.”.The incident quickly drew attention after being shared widely on X, where provocateur Tommy Robinson said on Tuesday: “The men of Scotland are stepping in to patrol Dundee, where the young girls were left to defend themselves from migrant men, and the girls were arrested!”.Police Scotland has confirmed that the 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon."Around 7.40 p.m. on Saturday, we received a report of a female youth with a bladed weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee,” a spokesperson said.“Officers attended, and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection. She will be reported to the relevant authorities.”The video has sparked massive debate online. Social media users shared messages of support and indignation, with one posting a photo of a flag reading, “Don’t turn your back on Scotland’s women and girls.".Another wrote, “She’s a child. A little girl. Someone’s daughter. And she’s screaming at a grown foreign man to leave her alone. WE SHOULDN’T BE LIVING LIKE THIS!”The incident follows several high-profile cases across the United Kingdom involving migrants and assaults on minors and the ensuing protests outside of hotels housing migrants in Epping and Horley.