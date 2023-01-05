Muslims praying
Courtesy of CBC

Fewer than a tenth of complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging anti-Muslim discrimination are ever referred to a full hearing, records show. The Commission said it had “limited” resources in its $42.2 million annual budget, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“As limited as our resources are the Commission understands that providing people with services represents the crux of the human rights system and is fundamental to ensuring access to human rights justice for all, not just for those who have the means,” Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, CEO of the Commission, wrote in a submission to the Senate human rights committee.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I hear anti-white comments everyday multiple times a day! On TV, radio, movies, news, and when I’m out and about. There’s more hate against white people than any other demographic!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Weren’t over 100 Christian churches in Canada burnt to the ground and yet it didn’t even make “the news” and yet one fake Muslim head scarf incident got 24/7 coverage by CBC and politicians?

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Because the bulk of those accusations are likely bs.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

