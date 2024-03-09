Only 58% of Canadian Armed Forces could respond in a crises

Internal documents disclosed combat readiness continues to weaken, with only 58% of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) able to respond if a crisis should strike. The Department of National Defence (DND) also said 46% of Canada’s military equipment meant for defence faces “challenges” and is “unavailable and unserviceable.” The figures, more worrisome than what was presented in the last budget, show only a portion of CAF would be ready to respond if called on by NATO allies today. Each NATO country is obliged to spend 2% of its GDP on defence spending, and to commit military units to defend any NATO country in an emergency. Canada currently spends about 1.3%. “In an increasingly dangerous world, where demand for the CAF is increasing, our readiness is decreasing,” the document states. A total of 58% of “committed CAF force elements ready to meet NATO notice to move.”The documents, dated December 31 and obtained by the CBC, covers topics such as readiness, equipment, recruiting and ammunition supplies.Throughout 2023, the Commons Defence Committee held a series of closed-door meetings with top CAF officials to discuss sensitive information pertaining to the growing problem of military unpreparedness. Recent polls have shown Canadians want military preparedness to be prioritized, as the Trudeau Liberals have continued to make cuts — while sending billions to Ukraine. According to the internal document, more than half, 55%, of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) “fighters, maritime aviation, search and rescue, tactical aviation, trainers and transport aircraft" are deemed "unserviceable."As for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), 54% of “frigates, submarines, Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships and defence vessels" are not suitable for deployment. DND attributed Canada’s military weakness to “people shortfalls (technicians and support)” and “funding shortfalls — (spare parts and ammo).”As of the end of 2023, the military was short 15,780 members. The Trudeau Liberals recently announced $810 million would be allocated for new equipment, requiring the DND to cut spending elsewhere. Defence Minister Bill Blair recently announced $79 million would be cut from “ready forces."