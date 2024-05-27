Only half of Maverick supporters want to separate from Canada

An internal poll of Maverick Party supporters finds an even split between those who want separation from Canada and those who prefer a conciliatory option.Results of the poll were released in an email to supporters on Monday. The number of respondents were not disclosed."We were honestly surprised by some of the results from survey #1. Our membership is almost 50/50 split on 'nation within a nation' vs full separation," the party explained."We still have some late responses coming in and we need to do a more in-depth analysis before we can do the follow-up survey. People who answered 'full separation' will be asked what their vision for their province is post-separation. So expect that follow-up survey sometime in the next month."Regarding autonomy vs. separation, 50% called for separation and 44% wanted autonomy. "Change from within" was chosen by 5%, and "status quo" by 1%.Maverick supporters were sceptical on the question "Will the East fight for the West?" Here, 87% said no, and 2% said yes. Eight percent said maybe, and 3% were unsure.Asked if the Conservative Party of Canada would allow their province to leave the RCMP and the CPP, 66% said no and 11% said yes. The remainder, 23%, were unsure.The latest survey asks, "Are you in support of abolishing the monarchy's role in Canada and your province?" The questionnaire also says, "There is no doubt Canada's pandemic response was flawed," and offers respondents an open-ended response to say what they believe politicians did rightly and wrongly.A final multiple-choice question gives four choices on people's perceptions of Canada's health care system.In the Calgary Heritage by-election on July 24, 2023, Maverick candidate Dan Irving finished seventh, his 131 votes trailing the 144 for Christian Heritage Party candidate Larry Heather, 407 for the Green's Ravenmoon Crocker, and 656 for People's Party candidate Kelly Lorenz.Conservative Shuv Majumdar won the riding with 15,853 votes for more than 65% of the total. Liberal Elliot Weinstein was second with 3,465 votes, and the NDP's Gurmit Bhachu third with 3,429.