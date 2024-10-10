'Only one choice': Former premier Gordon Campbell endorses BC Conservatives

Gordon Campbell has thrown his support behind the BC Conservatives.The former premier suggested there was "only one choice" to get British Columbia back on track.In an opinion piece for the Times Colonist, Campbell argued that over the past seven years of BC NDP rule, things in the province had become "observably worse," and that residents were "falling behind."He pointed out that since Fiscal Year 2016-17, the deficit has ballooned by 227%, and that because the ruling party has been "addicted to taxes, not to performance," the cost of living had skyrocketed.Campbell went through a laundry list of things he felt had been failures on the part of the NDP, including the education system, healthcare, infrastructure, and the "harm reduction" approach to the drug crisis. He argued that the only way for things to get better was for voters to ensure Premier David Eby and his party do not receive another four years in office."Let’s give people in BC hope again," he wrote. "Let’s give our young people the chance to earn a future worthy of our past. Some will say change can’t happen, but they are wrong. Change will happen if we all demand it and vote for it!"Campbell declared that, "there is only one choice if you are looking for change: The BC Conservatives," warning that, "if our votes go to alternative candidates, the New Democratic Party will win." "Re-electing the NDP has real consequences," he added, urging people not to split the vote. "It is too risky to your future and for your kids to let that happen."Campbell served as premier of BC from 2001 to 2011, and prior to that, he kept the ruling party in check as leader of the Opposition.With just over a week before British Columbians cast their ballots, the Conservatives and NDP are neck and neck, with some projections showing a race so tight both parties could end up tied with 46 seats.